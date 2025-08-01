Attempted Abduction of Little Girl at Mall Caught on Video, Police Say

Little Girl Picked Up at Mall, Carried Away on Camera

Play video content Fairfax County Police

A little girl was allegedly nearly snatched from a mall in Virginia ... and, the incident was captured on surveillance video released by authorities.

The Fairfax County Police Department shared footage from the Fair Oaks Shopping Center on July 18, which shows a man walking up to a toddler, picking her up and calmly walking away.

It happens really quickly ... and, it doesn't seem like the kid's screaming out or anything. The man walks out of frame, and the video ends.

According to the sheriff's office, the man in the video is Andres Caceres Jaldin -- a 26-year-old man who was confronted by the little girl's mother while the two were still inside the mall.

The child had wandered away from an indoor play area at the mall when she crossed paths with the alleged kidnapper, cops say.

The sheriff's office alleges Andres stole a car earlier in the day, and they tracked it to a local motel, where he was arrested without incident.

Jaldin's been charged with Abduction of a Minor and Grand Larceny - Auto Theft. He's being held without bail.