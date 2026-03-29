Iman Shumpert Praises Teyana Taylor's Recent Success After Divorce

... Even If We're Not Together

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Even though Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor are divorced, the former NBA star is still proud of his ex-wife's recent accomplishments, telling TMZ Sports he's happy to see her doing well.

We caught up with Shumpert in New York City this week and asked about Taylor's recognition for her role in "One Battle After Another" -- including a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress.

Teyana Taylor just won Best Supporting Actress for “One Battle After Another” #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/FDIfG4ZWtf @Phil_Lewis_

Shumpert -- who has had several acting gigs of his own -- didn't hesitate to praise her success.

"She did well," Shumpert said. "She did well, for sure."

He also said their co-parenting is going swimmingly ... and their two daughters, Iman "Junie" Tayla, and Rue Rose, are doing great.

Taylor secretly filed for divorce from Shumpert in 2023 after months of separation -- with her lawyer, Tanya Mitchell Graham, saying Teyana "tried to resolve this matter amicably and privately in order to protect all parties involved, particularly the parties’ minor children."

However, there was some drama in the process.