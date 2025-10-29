Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Teyana Taylor Says Having Babies Makes Her Body Snatch Back Tighter

By TMZ Staff
RESULTS MAY VARY...👀
Teyana Taylor’s got no post-baby struggle story ... she's telling us motherhood is the secret sauce behind those killer abs everyone’s drooling over.

We bumped into the actress Tuesday, and she spilled that after each of her two kids with ex Iman Shumpert, her body bounced back even tighter than before!

Sure, exercise plays a part ... and Teyana says she also keeps her body right by dancing it out.

Check the full clip ... she also dishes on all her recent wins and her new romance with Aaron Pierre.

No doubt it’s a big moment for her ... she’s even snagging Oscar buzz for "One Battle After Another" with Leo DiCaprio. Multi-talented and unstoppable!

