Teyana Taylor Excited for 'One Battle After Another' Amid Oscar Buzz

Teyana Taylor has been flexing her triple-threat traction all 2025 -- which might consummate with her holding a golden trophy!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Teyana in NYC, promoting her hit comeback album and its accompanying short film, "Escape Room."

The last time we caught up with the Rose from Harlem a couple months ago, she was bracing for vocal surgery to repair some damaged cords ... she tells us her recovery's been going so well, she's plotting her tour for the top of 2026!!!

Teyana's also gearing up for a big weekend -- "One Battle After Another," the upcoming film she stars in opposite Leonardo DiCaprio, Regina Hall, Benicio del Toro and more -- hits theaters Friday and has already been raking up perfect reviews!!!