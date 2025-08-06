Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Teyana Taylor Forced to Skip Michelle Obama Podcast for Emergency Throat Surgery

Teyana Taylor Emergency Vocal Surgery, Doctor's Orders ❤️‍🩹 Album Still Coming, But Will Miss Obama Podcast

By TMZ Staff
Published
teyana taylor michelle obama main getty
Getty

Teyana Taylor was hit with a major setback on Wednesday after doctors told her she'd need to have surgery on her vocal cords -- STAT!!!

The R&B star is set to deliver her first album in 5 years on Aug. 22 ... it's still happening but don't expect to run up on her like TMZ just did.

073125_teyana-taylor_tmz_bus_kal
TEYANA GOES TMZ!!!
TMZ.com

Teyana says she'll have to fall back from appearances in the meantime -- including her upcoming appearance to sip tea on Michelle Obama's podcast out in Martha's Vineyard -- which Teyana says broke her soul!!!

teyana taylor voice update insta 1

The silver lining is that doctors told Teyana the growth they found is noncancerous and she'll be able to heal in due time.

Teyana taylors 'Escape Room'

Teyana assured fans that her blood, sweat and tears fully went into her "Escape Room" and  ... they'll hear the results as she recovers!!!

It's a visual album ... all 22 tracks will have a video to match!!!

