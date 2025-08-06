Teyana Taylor Forced to Skip Michelle Obama Podcast for Emergency Throat Surgery
Teyana Taylor was hit with a major setback on Wednesday after doctors told her she'd need to have surgery on her vocal cords -- STAT!!!
The R&B star is set to deliver her first album in 5 years on Aug. 22 ... it's still happening but don't expect to run up on her like TMZ just did.
Teyana says she'll have to fall back from appearances in the meantime -- including her upcoming appearance to sip tea on Michelle Obama's podcast out in Martha's Vineyard -- which Teyana says broke her soul!!!
The silver lining is that doctors told Teyana the growth they found is noncancerous and she'll be able to heal in due time.
Teyana assured fans that her blood, sweat and tears fully went into her "Escape Room" and ... they'll hear the results as she recovers!!!
It's a visual album ... all 22 tracks will have a video to match!!!