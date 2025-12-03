Cops Called To Iman Shumpert's Home Over Verbal Dispute

Cops responded to a call for a verbal dispute at Iman Shumpert's home last week ... in which a woman claimed the ex-NBA star hit her -- but a separate witness told officers that never happened.

TMZ Sports has obtained a report regarding the Nov. 26 incident ... with cops stating they were dispatched to Iman's Atlanta residence around 4:37 AM.

Play video content

When they made it to the scene, officers say they observed Shumpert placing a suitcase outside his home. Shumpert told cops he wanted the woman, identified as Joanna Donnejour, to leave several times.

Cops then spoke with Donnejour, who said the two had an argument in Shumpert's room about communicating with another woman -- all while a separate female was present.

Donnejour claimed during the exchange, Shumpert removed her from the room by "dragging her by her wrist and foot toward the stairs."

Donnejour said she ordered a ride to take her off the property before cops showed up ... but said she wanted to press charges, alleging Shumpert "hit her."

Cops say they spoke to the other woman at the scene, who told them a verbal clash did happen ... saying after Shumpert asked her twice to leave the room, he then "grabbed Ms. Donnejour by the wrist to escort her out but this was not done in an aggressive manner."

Cops stayed on the scene until Donnejour ultimately left.

According to the report, cops stated there were no visible injuries, markings, or bruising observed on Donnejour's body ... and based on the witness statements and lack of supporting evidence, no charges were filed.

In bodycam footage of the spat, you can hear Donnejour tell Shumpert "see you in court -- and on Instagram in the morning."

Shumpert tells us ... "Last week, I had friends over and a visitor at my residence was politely asked to leave several times after I witnessed her damaging personal property."

"The police were called, invited inside and they spoke with multiple people who saw what happened. After assessing the situation, the police instructed her to leave repeatedly. She refused to vacate the property after being asked to leave multiple times and only after the officers escorted her outside did she eventually depart."