Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Ray J Allegedly Pulls Gun on Princess Love During Live Stream, Threatens to Kill Man

RAY J ALLEGEDLY PULLS GUN ON PRINCESS LOVE IN EXPLOSIVE LIVE STREAM

By TMZ Staff
Published
ray-j-kal11-27-2025
EXPLOSIVE CONFRONTATION

Ray J allegedly pulled a gun on Princess Love and threatened to kill a man during a completely unhinged live stream ... and the whole incident was caught on video.

The chaos erupted early Thursday morning, when Ray went live from inside his home -- immediately ranting that he was having "the worst Thanksgiving in the f***ing world," claiming someone was trying to take his kids and that he was also being threatened.

ray-j-gun-11-27-2025

Things spiral instantly ... with Ray J appearing to snatch a handgun off the table and load the pistol, saying, "If these n***as step foot close to this door I'm going to blow this f***ing sh*t away, bro."

He storms off camera ... and moments later he's seen yelling at someone off-screen -- ordering them to get out of the house and accusing them of  "trespassing."

Princess Love then walks in, saying she's taking their kids.

ray-j-3-11-27-2025

That's when everything blows up. Princess, appearing to be holding their daughter Melody, accuses Ray of pointing a gun at her -- repeatedly telling him "you pointed a gun at us," as Ray fires back, saying she and her cousin are drunk.

Princess claps back, calling Ray a "woman abuser."

Seconds later, a woman and a man enter ... the man confronts Ray, which triggers an explosion -- with Ray snapping, "I'll shoot the f*** out of you."

ray-j-2-11-27-2025

The camera gets set down as the audio keeps rolling ... and it sounds like Ray J continues threatening the man, shouting, "I'll kill you," followed by "Get out of my house before I shoot you right now. I got a gun on me."

Crying from a child can be heard ... as police sirens approach in the background. From the audio, it appears officers arrive and begin securing the scene -- describing the home layout over their radios.

Ray J And Princess Love Together
Launch Gallery
Ray J And Princess Love Together Launch Gallery
Getty

It also sounds like Princess is speaking to an officer and explaining what happened -- at one point saying, “My son told me there was a gun on the table” -- but the audio is muffled.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... cops got a call around 4 AM to a residence in Porter Ranch. We’re told the call came in as a possible domestic violence incident involving threats. Officers arrived, cleared the residence, and took the suspect into custody.

We reached out to reps for Ray J and Princess Love ... so far, no word back.

Story developing ...

Related articles