Lil Wayne's Son Is Confident His Dad Wrote All of Drake's Best Lyrics

Drake has always credited Lil Wayne for breaking his career, but according to Weezy F. Baby's son, he should get ALL the credit because he wrote ALL the lyrics!!!

Lil Wayne's son Lil Novi was hanging out on a live stream and was asked the "either or" question of selecting his dad vs. Drake ... understandably picking his pops but took things further, claiming, "My dad wrote most of [Drake's] sh*t, if it wasn't for my pops there wouldn't be no Drake."

Meek Mill infamously gave Drake crap for letting Quentin Miller write on a couple of records but Novi's claiming all those pensive moments from "Take Care" and "Views" came courtesy of Lil Wayne's brain.