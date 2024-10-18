Lil Wayne Dating Chef Influencer LeahAngelie Murphy

Lil Wayne has a new cook in his kitchen who has the keys to his heart and stomach, TMZ Hip Hop can reveal.

Wayne and chef LeahAngelie Murphy started working together at the top of 2023 after his last chef situation went kaput ... and we've learned emotions between the "Lollipop" rapper and LeahAngelie began to heat up like the oven range shortly after ... and they've been together since!!!

She hails from Los Angeles and lives with Wayne, providing him with round-the-clock meals 24/7.

Weezy recently wined and dined her during her birthday blowout, and they later hit a skate park in L.A. to further celebrate.

She's been at Wayne's side during his current tour run with the best seat in the house ... including at last night's show in Columbus, Ohio ... and also feeds social media with recipes under her "Moufwet" moniker.

