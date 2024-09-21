Demario Davis Hopes NFL Has Lil Wayne Perform At Super Bowl Halftime Show

Play video content TMZSports.com

Saints star Demario Davis is pumped the Super Bowl's coming to New Orleans, but the 5x All-Pro wholeheartedly believes Lil Wayne should be part of the halftime show!

TMZ Sports asked 35-year-old Davis about the controversial SB situation -- which has the internet/music world in a frenzy -- in the wake of the NFL announcing Kendrick Lamar as the halftime show performer, despite Weezy, a legend in the city, wanting the gig.

While DD makes it clear he's not disrespecting K-Dot -- in fact, he called Kendrick and Taylor Swift the hottest acts in all music -- he also talked about the importance of having someone from Louisiana, given the rich music history, be part of the halftime show.

"Going all the way back to jazz and all of the huge musicians that come from this particular culture," Demario said. "And then, when you think about the hip hop scene and how much that has taken over sports, and you think about people like No Limit Soldiers, Cash Money, the Hot Boyz [and] Lil Boosie from the area."

"But, specifically Lil Wayne, you can't mention New Orleans and think about New Orleans and not think about Lil Wayne."

Davis referenced the L.A. Super Bowl in 2022 ... where Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and other Cali legends (like Kendrick) performed a City of Angeles-themed halftime show, which most, including Demario, agreed was awesome!

He'd like to see Louisiana do something similar.

The 13-year NFL vet says there is still time ... and hopes the NFL and Kendrick can work Wayne into the performance, which will be watched by nearly 200 million fans around the globe.

"I think it would only be right," DD said.

"That's outside of you know my pay grade and outside of you know my decision. I know the NFL's working tirelessly; I'm on a lot of those committees that are behind the scenes. So I know they're always thinking about how to put forth the best show, the best entertainment for the fans."