L.A. Rams Win Super Bowl LVI!!

The Los Angeles Rams are Super Bowl champions ... beating Joe Burrow's Cincinatti Bengals on a late fourth quarter drive, in one of the best SB's in recent history.

The Bengals were leading 20-16 with just minutes to go ... before Matt Stafford led his squad on a 15 play drive that culminated in a Cooper Kupp touchdown.

28-year-old Kupp -- who caught 8 balls for 92 yards and 2 touchdowns -- was named the SB MVP.

It was an incredible game ... close from start to finish.

34-year-old Stafford -- a 13 year NFL vet -- threw for 283 yards and 3 TD's and 2 INT's.

As for 25-year-old Burrow ... he threw for 263 yards and 1 TD.

Aaron Donald was electric. He had 4 combined tackles and 1 sack ... but was a nuisance the entire game.

The Bengals had the ball late, and were driving, with a chance to tie with a field goal or take the lead with a touchdown. The game came down to a 4th and 1. Cue AD ... who pressured JB, forcing the incompletion.

Game over. Super Bowl over. Rams win.

Oh, and the halftime show featuring Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent and Eminem was incredible!