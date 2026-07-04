Lil Wayne Apparently Shows Up 2 Hours Late to Concert in New Hampshire

Gets More Hate For Showing Up to Concert Late

Lil Wayne pissed off another contingent of his loyal fans after bailing on a show earlier this week ... because he apparently showed up in New Hampshire Friday -- but it took him 'A Milli' years to get there.

Here's the deal ... Lil Wayne was scheduled to play a show at the BankNH Pavilion in Gilford, NH last night which fans say was supposed to begin at around 9 PM ET.

Well, Lil Wayne wasn't there at 9 ... or even 10 PM. According to angry Weezy fans, the rapper didn't show up until 11 PM, played just 1 hour and then bailed.

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You wouldn't be able to tell that from Wayne's social media post about the concert ... in which he seemed to indicate went off without a hitch -- while thanking his NH supporters for showing up for him.

He ended that post with a simple message ... he's on his way to Iowa -- though there doesn't seem to be any guarantee he'll actually get there.

Remember, this late arrival in New Hampshire comes just days after he didn't show up at all to a show in Maine.