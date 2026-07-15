Lil Wayne Required Ex-Assistant to Have 'Pleasant Hygiene,' Roll Blunts, Love Dogs

Here's what Lil Wayne looks for in his assistants ... dog lovers with good hygiene who know how to roll a mean blunt.

In new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Weezy's former assistant reveals all the duties he was responsible for when he was working for the rapper ... and it's oddly specific.

Andrew Williams, who worked for Wayne for years, is currently involved in a bitter court battle with his former boss over claims Wayne assaulted him on a private jet in 2022 ... and his job description is being used as evidence in court.

The docs say the assistant was required to be on call 24/7 ... duties included remaining discreet about all personal matters and signing a non-disclosure agreement. The job also required the assistant to wake up Wayne on time, have pre-rolls ready at all times, and to restock prior to running out of his preferred wraps.

In addition, the assistant was responsible for handling small purchases, informing Wayne of all purchases, traveling with the rapper at all times, packing his bags for trips, and ensuring his days run smoothly.

The job also asked for the assistant to be available by phone at all hours and their phone must always be charged, run various errands, be okay around kids and dogs and be “self-motivated” and have a “positive attitude.”

Wayne’s team also noted the assistant “must keep up with fast-paced lifestyle without engaging personally.”

The job also called for the assistant to work under pressure and be mentally sound. Wayne also wanted his assistant to be strong enough to carry a bag and to have “pleasant personal hygiene.”