Lil Nas X Makes First Public Appearance Since Naked Arrest
Lil Nas X is on the 'Old Town Road' to recovery ... in his first public appearance since wandering the streets naked and allegedly charging at police officers in Los Angeles.
The 26-year-old Grammy winner popped up in L.A., rocking the heck out of a jean jacket and cowboy boots as he ran errands in Santa Monica. He looks healthy and well-rested ... even spending some time in a local park before heading off in a white Jeep.
This comes after undergoing inpatient treatment, following his bizarre August 21 arrest.
He was charged with three counts of battery with injury on a police officer and one count of resisting an executive officer after cops allege he went after them during a nude stroll he was taking through the San Fernando Valley.
When police arrested Nas ... they thought he was high on drugs, so they took him to a hospital and later transferred him to jail.
His father, Robert Stafford, has been vocal about the pressures of fame buckling his son's brain. Nas' next court date is scheduled for November 18.