Cops List Alleged Injuries Suffered During Lil Nas X Arrest in L.A.

Prosecutors say Lil Nas X allegedly assaulted and injured three police officers as they were trying to take him into custody early Thursday ... and now we're getting a sense of what the alleged injuries include.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... one officer suffered an abrasion on their head, another hurt his hand, and a third suffered a back sprain.

We're told the cop with the alleged back issue went to the hospital for further medical attention and was sent home for a week to recover.

TMZ broke the story ... the "Old Town Road" rapper was butt naked on Ventura Blvd. in L.A.'s Studio City when LAPD offices were called ... police say when they confronted Nas, he charged at them and injured three cops.

Prosecutors charged Lil Nas X with four felonies ... including three felony counts of battery with injury on a police officer.

Our law enforcement sources are also telling us no Taser was deployed during the arrest and the use of force references in the police scanner audio relate to a "firm grip."

