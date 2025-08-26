Lil Nas X Speaks Out for First Time Since Naked Arrest

Play video content Instagram / @lilnasx

Lil Nas X is breaking his silence over his arrest and subsequent felony charges ... he says it's been a terrifying few days but he's going to be just fine.

The "Old Town Road" rapper just posted on his Instagram Story, recording a selfie video where he addresses his naked arrest for the first time.

Lil Nas X stares into the camera and declares, "Your girl is going to be OK ... she's going to be alright."

He then laughs to himself and admits his arrest, time in jail and court appearance were part of a "f****** terrifying" last four days ... but he again adds that he's going to be alright.

Nas seems in good spirits after posting $75,000 bail ... this despite four felony charges against him and allegations he assaulted the police officers who were trying to arrest him for his naked jaunt down Ventura Blvd. in Studio City in L.A.