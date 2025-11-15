Trump Ruining Legacy Over Jeffrey Epstein

Play video content 2 Angry Men Podcast

Donald Trump's moving towards Richard Nixon territory ... because he's ruining his track record over a huge scandal ... and if he doesn't turn things around soon, all he will be remembered for is the Jeffrey Epstein files.

On the latest episode of the "2 Angry Men" podcast, Harvey Levin and Mark Geragos dive into the latest developments in the Trump and Epstein saga ... and Harvey says Trump is effing up his legacy over the convicted pedophile.

The way Harvey sees it ... Trump's resistance to releasing the Epstein files makes it look like POTUS has something to hide.

Trump's been really successful at rewriting history, but Harvey thinks his magic is wearing out ... especially when it comes to his attitude towards Epstein.

Americans, including Trump's base, want to see what is in the Epstein files ... and the Prez is pushing all the wrong buttons ... at least as far as these '2 Angry Men' are concerned.

Mark Geragos also points out, the recent trove of emails linking Trump and Epstein didn't come from the DOJ ... they came from the Epstein estate ... and it sounds like United States Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche may have botched his sit-down with Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell.