Trump Launches New Epstein Probe, Points Finger at Clinton, Other Democrats

President Donald Trump insists there's zero Jeffrey Epstein stink on him, and instead says it's people like Bill Clinton who should be worried, and just like that ... Pam Bondi is now investigating a slew of Democrats.

Hours after POTUS fired off Truth Social posts accusing Clinton, former Sec. of Treasury Larry Summers, and venture capitalist Reid Hoffman of cozying up to Epstein ... the Attorney General announced she's appointed a Southern District of NY U.S. Attorney to "deliver answers to the American people"

It's become the Trump playbook ... he rants on social media about his enemies, demands the Dept. of Justice and FBI launch investigations and they almost immediately do his bidding. Early Friday, Trump claimed the Dems were back to pushing the "Epstein Hoax," but exclaimed, "Epstein was a Democrat, and he is the Democrat's problem, not the Republican's problem!"

After naming the names, Trump said, "They know all about him, don't waste your time with Trump. I have a Country to run!"

In another post, the president claimed, "Records show that these men, and many others, spent large portions of their life with Epstein, and on his 'Island.' Stay tuned!!!"

For the record, in one of the thousands of pages of Epstein emails released this week ... Epstein himself stated Clinton was "never" on his island.