Creepy New Epstein Photos Feature 'Lolita' Quotes Written on Female's Body

Jeffrey Epstein seemed to have a penchant for classic literature with a pedophile plot ... because new photos connected to him show quotes from the controversial novel "Lolita" scrawled on a female's body.

The Congressional House Oversight Committee released more photos from the Epstein Files on Thursday ... including several that capture glimpses of an unidentified female's skin vandalized with black pen strokes.

The black ink covers part of her chest, back, foot and neck ... and, upon further inspection, all of the phrases are quotes from Vladimir Nabokov's novel "Lolita" -- a book about a man's sexual obsession with an underage girl. The late director Stanley Kubrick turned the novel into a movie by the same name, starring James Mason and Sue Lyon.

The quotes come from a passage in which Nabokov writes about the different names the eponymous character is called ... with one example being "She was Dolly at school" -- which is written in a cascade on the female's neck in the photos.

A copy of the novel sits on the bed where the model was photographed. It's unclear who took the photos.