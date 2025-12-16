Trump’s Chief of Staff Susie Wiles Says He Has an 'Alcoholic's Personality'

Donald Trump’s second term keeps sparking serious WTF moments ... now his chief of staff says his erratic behavior boils down to having "an alcoholic’s personality."

Trump’s former campaign boss and current chief of staff Susie Wiles spills it all in a Vanity Fair tell-all, explaining her analogy ... saying Trump operates like he can do no wrong -- a mindset that seems to mirror the reckless, impulsive behavior often associated with alcoholism.

For the record -- Trump’s late brother Fred Trump Jr. struggled with alcoholism, though Trump himself doesn’t drink. Still, it looks like Susie knows the disease well ... her own father battled alcoholism too.

Susie says she even helped her mom stage an intervention and get her dad sober ... but when it comes to Trump, who doesn’t drink at all, the big question is ... what’s his excuse for the chaos? Not that it seems to matter to Susie, since she’s firmly on Team Trump.

Tuesday morning, Wiles posted her reaction to the article on X ... she described the piece as "a disingenuously framed hit piece on me," saying "significant context was disregarded."

But honestly, just lately alone, Trump's been popping off nonstop -- making shocking comments about the murders of Rob Reiner and his wife Michele, going after female reporters left and right, and basically beefing with anyone who looks at him funny.