'Palm Beach Pete' Says He Won't Change His Style to Look Less Like Jeffrey Epstein

I Won't Change Who I Am Just Because of Epstein!!!

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Palm Beach Pete says he's not changing his look despite the frequent comparisons to Jeffrey Epstein ... because he's a good-looking, decent dude -- not a monster like Epstein was.

The viral sensation joined us on "TMZ Live" to talk about his overnight fame ... which began when some guy started filming him while he drove his convertible down a Florida highway.

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PBP says this is par for the course in his life ... telling us it's pretty normal for him to go viral like this.

He says he once cropped up in the background of a 'Real Housewives' episode, making waves online ... and another time, he was spotted at a hockey game with his children.

Harvey and Charles ask Pete if it wouldn't just be easier to shave his head or grow a beard ... but Pete says he's not doing that.

As for angry people getting in his face ... Pete says it's never happened. He's gotten some hate online, of course -- but people are mostly respectful when they see him IRL.

In fact, people want pics ... watch the clip all the way through to hear about Pete posing with fans.