Bill Gates to Testify in House Committee's Jeffrey Epstein Investigation

Bill Gates is going to testify in the congressional Jeffrey Epstein investigation, TMZ has learned.

Congressman Suhas Subramanyam (D-Va.), who sits on the House Oversight Committee, tells TMZ ... the former Microsoft boss will sit for a transcribed interview before the Committee on June 10.

Suhas tells us ... the Committee plans to grill Gates about his ties to Epstein, what (if anything) he knew about Epstein's crimes, whether people were ever trafficked to him, why his picture showed up in the files, and why he would choose to associate himself with someone who had committed these crimes.

Gates has said he first met Epstein in 2011 ... which was three years after Epstein was convicted in Florida for soliciting prostitution from a minor.

According to Suhas, the Committee is trying to get a better understanding of Epstein's trafficking and financial crimes, and who was directly involved. Suhas tells us the Trump Administration is not giving the committee all requested documents ... and they're instead using information they've gathered in order to find answers.

Suhas says that in some cases, people are pointing out how things worked ... and even to other people involved.