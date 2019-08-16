Jeffrey Epstein Autopsy Confirms Suicide by Hanging

Getty

Jeffrey Epstein's autopsy has just been released and it confirms what our sources told us this week ... he committed suicide by hanging himself.

The New York City Chief Medical Examiner confirmed the cause of death, refuting conspiracy theories that the disgraced financier may have been murdered.

As we first reported ... Epstein's blood vessels in his eyes popped when his air supply was cut off by the bed sheet that was wrapped around his neck. We were told he suffered petechial hemorrhaging ... which occurs when someone hangs himself or is strangled or smothered.

Authorities say they're confident this was a hanging.

As you know by now ... Epstein also suffered multiple fractures in his neck bones caused by the way the hanging occurred. We're told the bed sheets were tied to the top of a bunk bed and Epstein either hurled himself off the top bunk, or had his feet to the ground and hurled himself forward to cut off his air supply.

Authorities believe the former is true ... and could explain why his hyoid bone was fractured. Epstein attempted suicide on July 23 and was placed on suicide watch but taken off 6 days later.

The fallout from Epstein's suicide has been swift. Two prison guards were suspended and the warden was reassigned following major lapses in protocol at the correctional facility.

