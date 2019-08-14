Jeffrey Epstein's Accuser Sues His Estate, Alleged Conspirators

Getty

Jeffrey Epstein continues to be dogged by sexual abuse allegations in death -- a woman just sued his estate claiming he raped her as a teen ... and she appears to have a case thanks to a new state law.

32-year-old Jennifer Araoz just filed suit against Epstein's estate, as well as one of his alleged conspirators, Ghislaine Maxwell, claiming the billionaire financier sexually abused her for more than a year, culminating in an alleged brutal rape around 2002 at his NYC home. She's also suing 3 other women, including Epstein's secretary and his maid, claiming they were all in on the plot.

In the suit, obtained by TMZ, Araoz says Maxwell helped poach her from her high school, where she says she facilitated staking out young girls, and made them available to Epstein in 2001 at the age of 14. Araoz claims Epstein eventually invited her into his personal massage room where he asked her to partially disrobe and give him a massage, which she did.

Getty

The woman alleges he made a habit for a full year of finishing the massages by turning over and masturbating while grabbing her breast -- paying her $300 each time. One day, she claims he asked her to fully disrobe and sit on his stomach during the massage ... and then, suddenly, forced his penis inside her without a condom.

After that, Araoz says she cut off all communication with Epstein. Now, she's got an opportunity to go after damages in civil court due to a new New York law ... a law which gives victims of sexual abuse when they were minors a 1-year window from February 2019 to February 2020 to file a civil lawsuit -- regardless of when the alleged abuse took place. This is a one-time only law.

Araoz detailed her allegations earlier this summer on national television -- but the law gives her a chance to have them heard in court ... in front of a judge.