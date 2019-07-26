'Once Upon A Time' Billboard Vandalized w/ Polanski, Epstein
Jeffrey Epstein, Roman Polanski Star in 'Pedowood' 'Once Upon A Time' Billboard Vandalized
7/26/2019 9:43 AM PT
Quentin Tarantino may have just gotten an idea for a sequel.
Somebody went and messed around with a "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" billboard in Los Angeles Friday -- on the day of the movie's release -- by replacing Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio's face with accused pedophiles Jeffrey Epstein and Roman Polanski.
The vandal retitled the flick -- "Once Upon a Time in Pedowood."
Epstein -- a registered sex offender -- is currently locked up in a Manhattan federal jail for sex trafficking for allegedly exploiting a multitude of underage girls in the early 2000s.
Polanski -- who directed films like "Chinatown" and "The Pianist" -- remains a fugitive from justice in Europe for raping a 13-year-old girl 40 years ago in the U.S.
We're no film critics, but the duo would likely not make for good box office draw.
The actual Tarantino movie stars Leo, Brad and Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate.
53 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.