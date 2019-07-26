'Once Upon A Time' Billboard Vandalized w/ Polanski, Epstein

Exclusive TMZ

Quentin Tarantino may have just gotten an idea for a sequel.

Somebody went and messed around with a "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" billboard in Los Angeles Friday -- on the day of the movie's release -- by replacing Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio's face with accused pedophiles Jeffrey Epstein and Roman Polanski.

The vandal retitled the flick -- "Once Upon a Time in Pedowood."

Epstein -- a registered sex offender -- is currently locked up in a Manhattan federal jail for sex trafficking for allegedly exploiting a multitude of underage girls in the early 2000s.

Polanski -- who directed films like "Chinatown" and "The Pianist" -- remains a fugitive from justice in Europe for raping a 13-year-old girl 40 years ago in the U.S.

We're no film critics, but the duo would likely not make for good box office draw.