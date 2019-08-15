Jeffrey Epstein Autopsy Reveals Injuries That Could be Caused by Hanging or Strangulation
Jeffrey Epstein Autopsy Reveals Injuries ... Could Be Caused by Hanging or Strangulation
8/15/2019 6:22 AM PT
Jeffrey Epstein reportedly had multiple fractures in his neck bones, something that is more common in death by strangulation than by hanging.
The breaks include a bone near the Adam's apple, according to the Washington Post. TMZ reported early on Epstein committed suicide by hanging himself ... this according to multiple sources. It appears the fractures are the reason the cause of death has been deferred pending further investigation.
Meanwhile, an American flag is flying at half-staff on Epstein's private island -- Little St. James Island in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Two prison guards have been suspended and the warden has been reassigned as a result of major lapses in protocol at the correctional facility. The guards were asleep and did not check on Epstein for several hours, during which he killed himself. The guards also tried to cover up the lapses.
26 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.