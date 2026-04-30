Human Trafficking Activist Hogtied on Epstein Island in Disputed Confrontation

An anti-human trafficking activist went looking for answers on Jeffrey Epstein's island … and ended up hogtied, duct-taped and slapped with a criminal charge.

Benjamin Owen -- founder of Memphis-based nonprofit We Fight Monsters -- was arrested for trespassing after authorities say he and a group made their way onto Little St. James in the U.S. Virgin Islands last Saturday. But the arrest is only half the story … because what cops say they found is raising serious eyebrows.

Officers were called to the island for a reported kidnapping and assault. When they arrived, they say they found Owen restrained with duct tape across his body and face … rocking pants labeled with his organization’s name -- not exactly your typical trespassing bust!

WREG-TV in Memphis reports "island personnel" told Virgin Islands Police officers they detained Owen after claiming a pregnant woman had been pushed during a confrontation with trespassers taking photos. While others in the group allegedly fled, Owen didn’t make it off the island -- and was held until authorities showed up.

But Owen and his crew are telling a very different story … saying they were actually trying to leave when security intervened. They claim Owen was "hogtied," bound with flex cuffs and tossed into what he described as a "dungeon," where he was left long enough to become dehydrated.

Police didn't completely side with island staff, either -- one worker was hit with an assault charge in front of officers ... and authorities noted there was probable cause Owen had been unlawfully restrained.

As for why they were there at all … the group was chasing a theory that Epstein might still be alive. They found no evidence, but the trip was part of a broader push for answers.

Owen -- out on bond and back in Memphis -- said in a statement he was simply trying to bring renewed attention to Epstein and raise awareness for his anti-trafficking nonprofit. He’s due back in court May 15.

https://www.tmz.com/2025/08/01/epstein-island-construction-luxury-resort-facelift/