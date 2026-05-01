Influencer Kiersten Dyke Dead at 25

Doctors Told Her She Had Months to Live

Kiersten Dyke -- an influencer who had been sharing her cancer journey online -- has died ... this according to her longtime boyfriend.

Dominic Cinfio announced the news on TikTok and Instagram earlier this week ... revealing Dyke passed away on April 26.

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In a heartfelt caption, Cinfio called Dyke a special human who brought so much joy into every room she was in.

Cinfio says Dyke was not in pain when she passed away ... adding he's going to miss her a ton -- but, he will always carry her with him.

He finishes off his statement with, "I hope I can live even remotely closely to how she did and share her love and strength with others. I love you so much boo boo."

Dyke was diagnosed with stage 2 melanoma after having a "suspicious mole" biopsied in 2022 ... and, she began sharing the trials and tribulations of her subsequent skin cancer journey online.

She thought she was cancer-free in January 2024 and traveled all over the world ... before she learned she had stage 3 metastatic melanoma later in the year. She began immunotherapy in February 2025.

Last month, Dyke revealed her doctors told her she had just months to live ... though it seems she ultimately didn't even get that much time.

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Cinfio gave fans a rundown of Dyke's last few days on TikTok ... revealing she was taken to the ER on Tuesday, April 21 -- and her condition grew worse over the next few days. She was intubated on Saturday, April 26. He says she ultimately developed sepsis and died later in the day.

Dyke was 25.