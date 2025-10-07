Yungblud Defends Taylor Swift on Bill Maher 'Club Random' Podcast

Play video content Club Random

Yungblud's apparently a big Swiftie ... because he came out with a full-throated defense of Taylor Swift's music during an interview with Bill Maher.

The rocker was on Bill's "Club Random" podcast when the conversation turned to Taylor ... with Bill saying he's got nothing against her, he just doesn't understand her music.

Yungblud was quick to offer that he "f****** loves" Taylor's music ... explaining how some of her throwback songs bring him back to a happy time with his family ... namely, his sisters.

Bill shades Taylor's "Eras" concert movie as "endless," but Yungblud seemed to like it ... and they agree that not everyone has to have the same music tastes, and it's perfectly fine not to like someone's music ... Taylor included.