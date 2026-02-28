Yungblud Talks About Getting DMs From Ladies, Says He's a Prude
Yungblud says being a sex symbol comes with a lot of perks, like getting tons of direct messages from women who are throwing themselves at him.
We got the British rocker at Great White in Studio City in L.A., and our photog asked him about his sex appeal with the ladies.
Yungblud says his DMs are going crazy, but there's just one problem ... he's a prude.
OK, he's joking ... we think.
We also asked Yungblud if he's got any new music in the works ... and fans will be delighted with his answer.