Texas Camp Devastated By Floods Captured in Heartbreaking Photos

Flash flooding in central Texas have done a number on several camps in the state ... including Camp Mystic, an all-girls getaway where many attendees are still missing -- and new photos show the devastated state of it.

See the stunning pictures -- buildings at the camp in Hunt, TX have had walls torn away ... while items left behind have been thrown about.

Some of the beds inside the cabins are strewn about -- lying on their sides, totally overturned -- and sandy water's covering the ground.

Several vehicles were overturned ... like this truck that's resting on it's side up against a tree. Unclear if the elements themselves smashed the car or if it was damaged when someone tried to drive it in the storm.

The waters forced quick evacuations ... and, it's clear they didn't have enough time to gather much of anything in this photo -- where clothes, bedspreads and more have been left behind.

As you know ... at least 32 people have been killed in the floods -- while more than 20 girls who were at Camp Mystic are still missing at the time of publishing.