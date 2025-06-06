Kids Fly Out of Airborne Bouncy Castle in Freak Wind Gust Caught on Video

Flying a kite is one thing, but becoming the kite is downright death-defying... as 2 little kids learned when their bouncy castle got yanked 40 feet into the air by a massive gust of wind -- and the video is chilling.

Watch" Two children were seriously injured at a Protearif Laerskool event in Krugersdorp when they fell from an allegedly unsecured jumping castle that became airborne. @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/sviLG3adk8 — Hein Kaiser (@heinkaiser) June 5, 2025 @heinkaiser

It all went down during a school fundraiser in Krugersdorp, South Africa ... where you can see the freak wind storm sent the inflatable house o' fun flying into the sky with kids still inside -- and, horrifyingly, they were tossed out mid-air.

Helpless bystanders watched in shock last weekend as one child lost grip and plummeted to the ground, and another fell a heartbeat later.

According to reports, quick-thinking parents rushed in and formed a human crash pad to soften the blow, but both kids were seriously injured -- one kid has a fractured skull, and the other a broken arm.

They’ve since been released, but are now getting trauma counseling after the horrifying fall.