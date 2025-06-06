Kids Fly Out of Airborne Bouncy Castle in Freak Wind Gust Caught on Video
Bouncy Castle Look Ma, We're Flying But It Ain't Fun!!! Kids Tossed by Freak Wind
Flying a kite is one thing, but becoming the kite is downright death-defying... as 2 little kids learned when their bouncy castle got yanked 40 feet into the air by a massive gust of wind -- and the video is chilling.
Watch" Two children were seriously injured at a Protearif Laerskool event in Krugersdorp when they fell from an allegedly unsecured jumping castle that became airborne. @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/sviLG3adk8— Hein Kaiser (@heinkaiser) June 5, 2025 @heinkaiser
It all went down during a school fundraiser in Krugersdorp, South Africa ... where you can see the freak wind storm sent the inflatable house o' fun flying into the sky with kids still inside -- and, horrifyingly, they were tossed out mid-air.
Helpless bystanders watched in shock last weekend as one child lost grip and plummeted to the ground, and another fell a heartbeat later.
According to reports, quick-thinking parents rushed in and formed a human crash pad to soften the blow, but both kids were seriously injured -- one kid has a fractured skull, and the other a broken arm.
They’ve since been released, but are now getting trauma counseling after the horrifying fall.
It’s still unclear if other kids were inside and managed to cling on during the chaos -- the inflatable finally crash-landed about 50 feet from where it took off.