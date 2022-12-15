Slingshot Ride Cable Snaps, Video Shows Riders Smash Into Support Beam

Play video content Twitter/@AlbyLad_

A popular thrill ride went terrifyingly wrong in the UK when a massive cord snapped, hurling passengers directly into a support beam, and horrifying video shows the whole thing unfold.

The slingshot ride in London's Hyde Park normally shoots 2 people directly up in the air using 2 cords, as the name suggests ... but when one of the cords snaps off as guests launch up, they're catapulted directly into one of the support beams.

Guests at the park's Winter Wonderland event instantly start to panic as it smashes and whips around uncontrollably ... before dangling by the support of only 1 cord.

The riders were eventually escorted off the ride, according to a spokesperson for the event ... who told Daily Mail they were "checked by our on-site medics and were not injured." The spokesperson says an investigation is taking place, adding all other attractions are still operating.