'Wonka' Experience In UK Leaves Parents Outraged, Demanding Refund

A Willy Wonka pop-up attraction in the UK turned out to be underwhelming for families who thought they'd be going through an intricate chocolate factory -- and the pics are wild.

Get this ... families who were promised a "delectable" chocolate fountain and "whimsical" Oompa Loompas at 'Willy's Chocolate Experience' in Glasgow, Scotland ended up in a relatively empty warehouse where they were greeted with a sad sight -- just take a look

Photos of the "factory" have been circulating online -- and most everyone agrees ... this so-called recreated experience was definitely oversold, and that's how parents feel as well.

As you can see ... the space where people were told they'd be treated to an awesome time was scant and pretty bare -- with an inflatable rainbow, a lonely bouncy castle, and a few other half-hearted decorations scattered about, and some frumpy actors on hand too.

Check out this photo of one of the Oompa Loompas hired to role-play for this attraction -- it's a sad sight. Reports have surfaced claiming the cast members were handed scripts the night before, and then told to improvise on the spot.

One parent, Aileen Butcher, called the whole debacle an "absolute disgrace" ... telling the Daily Record it took all of one minute to walk through this thing, which also included a lone table strewn with jelly beans. The tickets were reportedly about $35 a pop.

Another parent, Stuart Sinclair, spilled all the beans on FB ... explaining he traveled two hours for the event, only for his kids to walk away with two measly jelly babies and a quarter of a can of Barr limeade.

It was apparently quite a scene in the would-be chocolate factory ... actors were reportedly up in arms, as were the parents ... many of whom confronted the owner and demanded refunds. Cops reportedly even had to get involved in all this to settle everyone down.

Organizers House of Illuminati have since apologized for the "stressful and frustrating day."

