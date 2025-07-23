Rep. Nancy Mace Says Many More People Are Tied to Jeffrey Epstein Case

Play video content TMZ.com

Nancy Mace suspects way more people are tied to the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking ring than we know about ... and she's calling for a full release of all related documents.

We got the South Carolina congresswoman out on Capitol Hill Wednesday, and she believes there's a cover-up in the case. As she puts it, "How do you have a thousand kids trafficked, only one accomplice in jail?"

Mace points to drivers, pilots -- even people who just opened doors -- as those helping Epstein carry out his crimes ... and says they need to be held accountable.

Donald Trump has come under fire for dragging his feet on releasing all Epstein-related docs, despite making it a key promise during his presidential campaign. Last week, the prez said he asked U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, "to produce any and all pertinent Grand Jury testimony, subject to court approval."

That's clearly OK with Mace -- while Trump's facing backlash within his own party, she says she loves and trusts him. In fact, when we spoke with her, she was en route to the White House.

