Jesse Watters Calls for Bombing or Gassing United Nations After Trump Visit

Eye for an eye from Jesse Watters ... he says America needs to bomb the United Nations building in New York City in response to a broken teleprompter and escalator during President Trump's recent visit.

The Fox News host said the U.N. "sabotaged" Trump's Tuesday visit ... saying a malfunctioning teleprompter during Trump's speech and an escalator that stopped as soon as Trump and Melania stepped onto it amounted to "an insurrection."

Watters said the response is clear ... "What we need to do is either leave the U.N. or we need to bomb it."

The comment elicited some giggles off camera and then Watters realized the U.N. building is in the middle of NYC. He then suggested "maybe gas it" before pivoting to needing "to destroy it" or at least "demolish the building."

Should be noted ... USA Today and other outlets report the U.N. traced the escalator stoppage to someone in the American delegation itself, and pointed out a White House staffer had been operating the Teleprompter when it malfunctioned.

Trump said during his speech the person working the teleprompter at the U.N. was "in big trouble" and he also ripped the U.N. for the broken escalator.