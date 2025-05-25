Jesse Watters Claims Pope's Political Views Won't Affect U.S.A.

Play video content TMZ.com

Jesse Watters says he's got no issue with the Pope's more liberal views ... 'cause they aren't gonna do a darn thing to affect the conservative agenda in the U.S.A.

We caught up with the Fox News host at LAX Friday ... and, we had to ask him if he thinks Pope Leo XIV's political views are going to affect politics in this country -- after all, before he was the pope, he was a cardinal who popped off about President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance on X.

Watters says he doesn't care what the Pope believes ... 'cause no matter who he is, American politicians are still going to do their own work -- with little thought for what the papacy wants.

As Watters puts it, "The pope does his thing, and America does our thing, and it's all good."

When it comes to Trump's invitation -- delivered by Vance to Pope Leo, asking him to come to the White House -- Watters says he's got a big reason to think it won't happen ... most people gotta go to the Vatican to see the Pope, not the other way around.

ICYMI ... Vance met with the Pope at the Apostolic Palace -- and, he gave him a few gifts, including the invite to the White House, which Leo indicated he'd eventually accept, and a Chicago Bears jersey with his name on it.

We also asked Watters if he'd ever have a drink with CNN's Jake Tapper ... listen to the response for yourself at the end of the vid.