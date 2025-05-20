White Sox Honor Pope Leo XIV With Mural At Home Ballpark

Now that the Cubs or Sox confusion is settled, Pope Leo XIV's favorite baseball team decided to pay tribute to their holiest fan -- revealing a graphic installation in his honor at Rate Field!!

The Sox unveiled the stadium's newest attraction ahead of their matchup with the Seattle Mariners ... which features Leo XIV waving with the Chicago skyline behind him and a photo of him cheering for Chicago during the 2005 World Series.

The White Sox commemorated Pope Leo XIV attending Game 1 of the 2005 World Series with a graphic installation in the section where he sat. pic.twitter.com/Bd26uSQ6Uo — White Sox on CHSN (@CHSN_WhiteSox) May 19, 2025 @CHSN_WhiteSox

Photos of his White Sox fandom surfaced shortly after the 69-year-old was revealed as the next Pontiff. In one of the snaps, he's shown chatting on his phone ... perhaps asking the Man Upstairs to help drive in some runs!!

Beyond the art ... they also had a framed jersey sitting next to the piece. So if he ever finds himself in town for a game, he has some merch he can rock.

Four thousand miles away, Leo XIV was busy meeting with Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha. The couple brought a taste of home to the first American pope ... gifting him a custom Bears jersey.