Statue of Trump and Epstein Holding Hands Removed From D.C. National Mall

That was quick ... the statue of President Trump holding hands with Jeffrey Epstein has been taken away from the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

The bronze-colored statue popped up Tuesday, less than a mile from the White House, but by Wednesday morning, it was gone.

The U.S. Department of the Interior tells TMZ ... "The statue was removed because it was not compliant with the permit issued."

The 12-foot-tall figures of Trump and Epstein giddily frolicked together and held hands above a plaque that read, "Best Friends Forever ... We celebrate the long-lasting bond between President Donald J. Trump and his 'closest friend,' Jeffrey Epstein."

Trump blasted those responsible for the statue setup Tuesday, with a White House spokesperson telling TMZ ... "Liberals are free to waste their money however they see fit -- but it's not news that Epstein knew Donald Trump, because Donald Trump kicked Epstein out of his club for being a creep."

As you know, Trump has admitted he and the late sex offender were once friends ... that is, until he heard his pal was up to no good with young females at Mar-a-Lago. Notably, the prez also said in the past he banned Epstein from his Florida property because he was hiring workers away from under him.