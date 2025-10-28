Riley Gaines Challenges Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez To A Debate

Riley Gaines has made a name for herself by being outspoken about her conservative beliefs ... and it looks like she's willing to put them to the test in a debate against Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The collegiate swimmer-turned-activist appeared on "The Ingraham Angle" on Monday and publicly challenged the politician to go head-to-head -- with words, of course -- about a slew of hot-button issues they disagreed on sometime in the future, reports Fox News.

Gaines stated she'd be proud to defend capitalism and biblical values, and stated she'd allow AOC to "defend child sacrifice," likely in reference to the state rep's pro-choice beliefs, during their conversation.

Ocasio-Cortez responded to Gaines' proposition on X, and she wrote she'd like to challenge the former athlete to "get a real job," after which the activist claimed being a mom to a young girl counted as a full-time job.

ICYMI ... the pair's spat kicked off this past Sunday, when Gaines posted a photo of AOC standing next to Bernie Sanders and New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani on X and claimed the country was "being destroyed from within."

The politician didn't exactly take too kindly to the remark, and responded by claiming the former swimmer might have finished in better than fifth place if she'd "channeled all this anger into swimming faster" in a post shared on her X account.