MIT Turns Down Trump's Policies For Preferred Funding

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology won't be getting extra cash from President Donald Trump anytime soon ... because its president just turned down the Trump administration's education agenda.

MIT President Sally Kornbluth sent a letter to the Department of Education on Friday to let them know the school was okay without preferential consideration for federal funds, as they'd have to agree to several terms set down by 47's administration, according to NBC News.

The institution would have had to agree to various conditions, like freezing tuition rates for American students for the next five years and skipping out on prospective students who held "hostility" toward the United States.

Kornbluth argued MIT had already caught up with most of the standards set out by the Trump administration -- and added the school is a big proponent of freedom of expression.

She noted the institution believes funding for scientific activities "should be based on scientific merit alone."