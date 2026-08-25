Austin Metcalf's Dad Says Family Is Serving Life Sentence Due To Karmelo Anthony

Austin Metcalf's father says Karmelo Anthony might be the one in jail, but it's the Metcalf family that's serving a life sentence.

Jeff Metcalf sat down for an interview with "Good Morning America" ... and he was asked if he feels he and his family ultimately got justice after Karmelo was found guilty and sentenced to 35 years behind bars for stabbing Austin to death.

He says he doesn't feel the family got real justice in the case ... because he, his wife Meghan, and their other son Hunter all got metaphorical life sentences after Austin was killed.

Jeff goes on to say he feels bad for Karmelo because his life is essentially over, much like Austin's ... but he also notes he hasn't truly forgiven him -- and thinks he still needs to be held accountable for his actions.

Worth noting ... Jeff has made some controversial comments about Karmelo in the past -- calling him a "watermelon felon" and referring to his parents as cowardly grifters. He didn't go that far on national TV, though.