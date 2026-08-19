Karmelo Anthony Case: New Judge to be Appointed Ahead of Retrial Hearing

Karmelo Anthony's defense team just scored a major victory in their push for a new trial -- their request for a new judge in the case has been accepted.

The decision came from a Collin County, Texas courtroom Wednesday morning ... courtesy of visiting Judge Sid Harle -- who served as the judge in the first Uvalde school shooting trial.

This means Judge John Roach -- who presided over Karmelo's initial trial and has publicly stated he thought the trial was fair -- has been recused.

The new judge has yet to be appointed.

When a new judge is appointed, they are expected to hear arguments from Karmelo's defense on Thursday as to why he should get a new trial.

As you know, Karmelo was accused of fatally stabbing Austin Metcalf with a pocketknife during an April 2025 track meet in Frisco, Texas.

Karmelo was found guilty of murder after a highly publicized trial in June, and he was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

He is currently housed at the Wallace Pack Unit, a medium-security state prison operated by Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Karemelo attended Wednesday's hearing in a green jumpsuit. His parents and Austin's parents were also in the courtroom. His supporters reportedly cheered in the courthouse and on the streets outside the building when Judge Roach was ordered removed from the case.