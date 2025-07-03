Tom Brady Jumps Off Yacht, Copies Daughter On Ibiza Vacation

It's monkey see monkey do for Tom Brady and his daughter Vivian ... because after she jumped off the top deck of a yacht, he followed suit ... and it's all on video.

TB12 is doing the mega yacht thing off the coast of Ibiza and he just shared one of the more adventurous parts of his day with his 12-year-old.

First, Vivian jumps off the edge of the yacht's second deck and splashes down into the Mediterranean Sea.

Tom says ... "If she does it….then I guess I have to also" ... and he dives in, just like Vivian.

Brady would have given his old NFL coaches Bill Belichick, Bruce Arians and Todd Bowles heart attacks if he did this in the offseason during his playing days ... but the G.O.A.T is retired now, and he's making banks as a FOX broadcaster.

Tom's still hanging out in Europe after partying with Sydney Sweeney, Leo DiCaprio and Orlando Bloom at the Jeff Bezos wedding in Venice, Italy last week ... and he's traded the Floating City for the White Isle.