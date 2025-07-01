Sydney Sweeney Not Looking to Date Despite Stroll With Orlando Bloom, Tom Brady

Single and Not Looking to Mingle!!!

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … the actress is very much single despite the swirling speculation after she was seen spending time on a stroll through the streets of Venice, Italy with both Bloom and Brady.

Our sources say she's not interested in dating anyone after calling off her engagement to fiancé Jonathan Davino. We broke the story ... the former couple separated in January.

We’re told the "Euphoria" star is focused on her career and enjoying life, with romance not being a priority right now.

We broke the story ... Brady "danced with everyone" -- including Sydney and Brooks Nader -- during the wedding reception Friday night, but we're told no one hooked up.