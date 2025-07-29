Doja Cat Mocks Sydney Sweeney's AE Ad With Countrified Disrespect

Sydney Sweeney is the newest face and voice of American Eagle ... a point of contention for much of the internet -- including Doja Cat, who couldn't help but guffaw and ridicule the ad!!!

Doja hopped on TikTok and mocked Sydney with an exaggerated country backwoods accent, with extra drawling emphasis to make the "Euphoria" actress sound stupid.

Play video content TikTok/@dojacat

The American Eagle spot centers around Sydney touting her biological makeup, where she breathily says, "Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color ... my jeans are blue."

Sydney Sweeney x American Eagle, oh my god. pic.twitter.com/tDkeGT9R7G — Sydney Sweeney Daily (@sweeneydailyx) July 24, 2025 @sweeneydailyx

The promo was far from a hit on social media -- TikTokers all over the world slandered Sydney and AE for being Nazi-like, pushing blonde hair and blue eyes to the forefront.

The shame is heavy ... AE has several clips of Sydney on its Instagram, but has since removed the "blue genes" spot from the rollout.

Doja's also currently modeling for Marc Jacobs, so there's definitely a clothing clash happening here.