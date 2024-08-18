Doja Cat and Joseph Quinn Cuddle Up Two Years After Noah Schnapp Beef

Doja Cat seems to be following up on a two-year-old dream ... cuddling up to Joseph Quinn in London after beefing with Noah Schnapp for outing her crush.

The rapper hit old Londontown with the actor ... dining in close proximity -- chatting animatedly and clearly laughing together at what looks like a low-key restaurant.

Joseph Quinn and Doja Cat spotted together in London. pic.twitter.com/MqeY8ImHRg — 21 (@21metgala) August 18, 2024 @21metgala

Another vid shows the two walking together, this time featuring DC in a form-fitting dress. Check out the clip ... JQ lets his hand slide down Doja's back -- and, it looks like he stops himself just short of copping a feel.

This interaction's piqued tons of fan interest online ... 'cause Doja alluded to wanting to make this happen years ago -- and, caused a firestorm when Quinn's costar Noah Schnapp made her crush public.

Remember ... back in 2022, Schnapp shared a DM Doja sent him -- asking him to set her up with Joseph. He reposted the messages to his TikTok, and Doja put him on blast for it, calling his behavior "weasel s***."

Play video content June 2022

Noah later apologized to Doja privately ... telling the world the two were all good -- but, we never did learn if Doja actually hit Quinn up.

Now though, the two are clearly hanging out and gettin' real flirty in public ... so, she's probably not too mad at Schnapp anymore.