'Stranger Things' Star Noah Schnapp Says He Apologized to Doja Cat After DM Leak
7/14/2022 7:12 AM PT
"Stranger Things" star Noah Schnapp came under a lot of fire for leaking DMs between himself and Doja Cat -- but says he's already apologized and things are all good between the two.
17-year-old Schnapp took to TikTok Wednesday night to give an update on the situation between him and DC ... saying, "Guys everything is all good I apologized and I still follow her and love her music no hard feelings ❤️❤️". Doja's song "Kiss Me More" plays in the background of the video.
If you weren't following along, Schnapp had recently posted a private exchange between him and Doja where she was asking about his "Stranger Things" costar, Joseph Quinn, seemingly wanting to go on a date or get set up through Noah.
Doja didn't appreciate Noah's posting, saying it was some "weasel s***" ... but she did acknowledge Noah was young, and said everyone makes and learns from mistakes.
So, if you take Noah at his word, they're cool ... but who knows, maybe their DMs tell a different story.