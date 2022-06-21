Maxim Taps Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja and Saweetie for 'Hottest' Issue

Maxim just dropped its annual Hottest Women's list ... and this year's mix of beauty and boldness within the entertainment industry includes several of hip hop's superstars.

The categories seem kinda random, but you get the point -- the magazine's telling us some stuff we already knew ... these women are quite successful and attractive.

Other celebs included in the issue ... Rihanna, Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, Kylie Jenner, Zoë Kravitz and Zendaya.

The news should hopefully brighten Doja's day as she recovers from throat surgery ... a process that apparently requires rapping Nicki Minaj songs. Probably not on doctor's orders.