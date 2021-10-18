Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates One Year Dating Boyfriend with Wild Pics

Buns Out for 1st Anniv. with My BF ...

Megan Thee Stallion and her BF are celebrating one year together by looking back, and it's clear her guy is enjoying the rearview ... a lot!!!

MTS just dropped a photo dump on her Instagram to mark her one-year anniversary with rapper Pardi Fontaine -- 10 glorious shots of them grabbing ass and having a blast.

In the first pic, Megan's holding a cocktail with her butt, and Pardi is taking a big ole sip ... yes, they look like one fun couple.

There's also pics of Megan hugging a shirtless Pardi below the waist, a mirror selfie with his hands all over her butt and a snorkeling photo where he's posing like he's about to take a big ole bite of her ... um, peach.

It's not all hot shots ... Megan also posted some wholesome content of them dressed to the nines, taking selfies in cars and there's even a piggyback ride outside a private jet.